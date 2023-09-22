Verhaeghe is day-to-day due to muscle tightness, Panthers coach Paul Maurice told Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now on Friday.

Florida isn't too worried about Verhaeghe's injury, especially because the 28-year-old forward dealt with similar issues during the Panthers' 2022 training camp, and he still went on to score 42 goals and 73 points in 81 contests that season. Verhaeghe is expected to serve in a top-six capacity and have a role on the first power-play unit this year.