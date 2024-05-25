Verhaeghe scored a goal and added two shots with a minus-1 rating in 21:03 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss versus New York.

Verhaeghe has points in three consecutive games after potting a goal on the power play in Friday's loss. The 28-year-old is a crucial part of Florida's attack -- he's second on the team in points during the postseason behind only Matthew Tkachuk. Verhaeghe is up to a team-leading eight goals and six assists in 13 playoff contests.