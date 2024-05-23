Verhaeghe scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers in Game 1.

Verhaeghe had a secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period marker before adding an insurance goal late in the third period to put the Panthers up by two. Verhaeghe also had five shots on goal, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 18:29 of ice time. Verhaeghe went six consecutive games without a multi-point effort before registering two points in Wednesday's Game 1 tilt. The top-six fixture is over a point-per-game pace so far during the postseason -- he has seven goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating in 12 contests.