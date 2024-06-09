Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Verhaeghe is up to 10 goals this postseason, four of which he's scored over the last seven games. The 28-year-old forward converted after a spring pass from Aleksander Barkov in the first period, and that goal was all the Panthers needed to get the win. Verhaeghe continues to provide clutch offense in a top-line role with 18 points, 64 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 18 playoff outings.