Verhaeghe notched two assists and seven shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Verhaeghe set up a power-play goal by Sam Reinhart in the first period and also fed Aleksander Barkov for an even-strength tally in the third. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe has two goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak, a big turnaround from when he had just one goal over the previous five contests. Overall, he's at 16 points, 55 shots, 20 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 playoff appearances.