Verhaeghe scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old is enjoying life on Aleksander Barkov's line to begin the season, piling up three goals and five points in only three games. Verhaeghe does have an impressive offensive resume in the AHL, so it's possible his burgeoning breakout is legit, but the sample size is still very small.