Panthers' Denis Malgin: Given clean bill of health
Malgin is no longer dealing with an upper-body injury, but he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Malgin will watch Tuesday's contest from the press box, but he could return to game action as soon as Thursday against Colorado. The 21-year-old pivot has notched one goal and five points in 15 appearances this campaign.
