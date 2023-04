Malgin (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Jets, and head coach Jared Bednar didn't provide an update on the forward's status for Friday's game in Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Malgin scored a goal in the first period, but ended up playing just 9:03 of the contest. The Avalanche will have a chance to win the Central Division on Friday, so if Malgin's healthy enough to play, he'll likely be in the lineup. The 26-year-old is expected to travel with the team.