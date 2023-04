Malgin (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Malgin missed Friday's regular-season finale versus the Predators, but he's good to go for the playoff opener. The 26-year-old has often seen top-six usage this season, but he'll begin the playoffs in a third-line role alongside Lars Eller and Ben Meyers.