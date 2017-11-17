Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Remains sidelined

MacKenzie (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks.

MacKenzie will miss a second straight game Thursday, but his continued absence likely won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as the veteran forward has only notched four assists in 16 games this season. The Panthers should release an update on his status once he's given a clean bill of health.

