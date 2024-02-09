Luostarinen scored a goal on one shot in a 4-2 win over Washington on Thursday.
Luostarinen needs just one more tally to reach the 10-goal threshold but is unlikely to repeat his 2022-23 total when he scored 17 times in 82 games. Additionally, the 25-year-old wigner is on pace to miss the 25-point mark for the first time since his rookie campaign when he notched just eight points in 44 games.
