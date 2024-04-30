Luostarinen notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Luostarinen's goal drought is now at 17 games, but he has nine assists in that span. Two of those helpers have come over the last two contests, accounting for all of his playoff production through five outings. The winger has added 17 hits, six shots on net, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating while filling a third-line role in the postseason.