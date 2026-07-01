Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Inks eight-year contract extension

Luostarinen is signing an eight-year, $40 million contract extension with the Panthers on Wednesday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

Luostarinen appeared in 73 regular-season games during the 2025-26 campaign -- his lowest mark since the 2020-21 season -- but remained productive, logging 11 goals, 22 assists, 121 hits, 57 blocked shots and 32 PIM while averaging 16:34 of ice time. After spending the last six seasons with Florida, he'll remain under contract with the team on a long-term deal.