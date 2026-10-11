Luostarinen (undisclosed) will be available to play in Monday's road clash against the Sabres, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Luostarinen was hit by a shot attempt and underwent an evaluation following Saturday's game against the Wild, but he returned to practice Sunday and confirmed he is feeling good. The 28-year-old winger also mentioned that he would've returned to Saturday's clash if he was hit by the puck earlier in the game. To begin the 2026-27 season, Luostarinen has two goals, eight shots on net, nine hits and five blocked shots across five outings. He'll likely return to his role as the team's second-line left winger for Monday's game against the Sabres.