Luostarinen scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Luostarinen scored an important goal Friday, as he leveled the score at two goals apiece late in the third period before Sam Bennett ultimately delivered the game-winning tally four minutes later. The 28-year-old Luostarinen has been heating up as of late, as he currently holds a three-game point streak with a twine finder in back-to-back games. Overall, he has compiled four goals, eight points, 28 shots on net, 37 hits and 22 blocked shots over 26 games this season. He's currently playing alongside Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand, who elevate Luostarinen's streaming value in fantasy moving forward.