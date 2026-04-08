Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Second-best offensive season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luostarinen scored in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal.
He redirected a point shot in the third to put the Panthers up 3-2. Luostarinen has 10 goals, 18 assists, 102 shots and 118 hits in 69 games this season. That's his best offensive output since his career mark of 43 points set in 2022-23. The points-hits combo can make Luostarinen a fantasy fit in the bottom forward roster spot in deep leagues.
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