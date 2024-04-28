Luostarinen supplied an assist and five hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning for Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals.

We'd be surprised if Luostarinen is ever the first player to come to mind when thinking about the Panthers roster, but the 25-year-old winger has 16 hits in this opening series. Indeed, physicality is always encouraged by teams chasing the Stanley Cup, and it should be known that Luostarinen is by no means devoid of offense. The Finn averaged 35 points between the last two regular seasons in a middle-six role, making him a sneaky option for playoff pools.