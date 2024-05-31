Luostarinen notched an even-strength assist in Thursday's 3-2 win against the Rangers in Game 5.

Luostarinen had been held off the scoresheet in seven consecutive outings before helping out on Anton Lundell's third-period tally. Luostarinen added two shots, one block, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 16:15 of ice time. The 25-year-old has been struggling when it comes to finding the back of the net -- he has the lowest shooting percentage among Florida's forwards that have at least 20 shots on goal during the postseason. The Finland native has five points (one goal) and a plus-1 rating in 16 postseason appearances so far.