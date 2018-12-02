Vatrano opened the scoring during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

He is only two goals away from his career-high of 10 set two seasons ago with plenty of games left. Vatrano doesn't get many assists but he can sure shoot the puck. He continues to shoot at a high percentage this season (15.1%) and could come close to hitting 20 if he doesn't slow down.

