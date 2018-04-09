Vatrano scored a goal and an assist to play spoiler in a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

The Bruins needed to win in order to lock down the top seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the Maple Leafs, who is tied for the third-best record in the conference, in the first round. But fittingly, Vatrano had a day against his former team. He picked up a helper on the game's first goal and then scored to give the lead back to the Panthers towards the end of the first period. After the trade in March, Vatrano scored five goals and eight points in 16 games with the Panthers. He tallied seven goals and 10 points in 41 games with both the Panthers and Bruins.