Vatrano collected his sixth of the season during a 7-5 win over the Senators on Monday.

Six of Vatrano's seven points this season are from goals as he continues the trend of his career. The last time he ended a season with more assists than goals was with the U.S. National Development Tem in 2012. The Massachusetts native has found a home on the Panthers third line as should stay there as long as he continues finishing plays.

More News
Our Latest Stories