Panthers' Harri Sateri: Gets starting nod Friday
Sateri will defend the cage against the Kings on Friday.
Sateri will get to keep his spot between the pipes a little longer thanks to his strong performances (four straight wins), while James Reimer will serve as the backup. Eventually, the 27-year-old Sateri will have to ceede the crease, especially considering Roberto Luongo (lower body) took part in practice Thursday. For now, however, Sateri will face off with a Los Angeles squad that is putting just 30.6 shots on goal per game (ninth fewest in the league).
