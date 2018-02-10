Sateri stopped 23 of 26 shots during Friday's 3-1 loss to Los Angeles.

After winning each of his past four outings, Sateri held off returnee James Reimer for Friday's start. However, the Finn's reign as the No. 1 for the Cats has likely run its course with Roberto Luongo (lower body) also back practicing. Looking ahead, Sateri's fantasy value is fleeting at best.

