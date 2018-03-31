Panthers' James Reimer: All systems go for matinee
Reimer will start in goal against host Boston on Saturday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Reimer's five-game winning streak was snapped by Ottawa on Thursday, as the Senators got the best of him in overtime. Still, the Canadian backstop has proven that he's one of the more valuable backups in the league based on a 20-13-6 record with four shutouts through 41 games. Riemer reportedly will be countered by Boston's chief netminder Tuukka Rask in the upcoming contest.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Finally takes loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Isles on Monday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Wins fourth straight•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Punching in for work Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...