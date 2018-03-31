Panthers' James Reimer: All systems go for matinee

Reimer will start in goal against host Boston on Saturday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Reimer's five-game winning streak was snapped by Ottawa on Thursday, as the Senators got the best of him in overtime. Still, the Canadian backstop has proven that he's one of the more valuable backups in the league based on a 20-13-6 record with four shutouts through 41 games. Riemer reportedly will be countered by Boston's chief netminder Tuukka Rask in the upcoming contest.