Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to hold lead
Reimer made 27 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It was his first start following Roberto Luongo's injury. Reimer had a 4-3 lead heading into the third period, but couldn't hold it. He has the ability to go on strong streaks, but needs to tighten his game up fast. Michael Hutchinson waits in the wings and the Panthers won't want to get a slow start to the season.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Looks to pick up starts in Luongo's absence•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Lightning•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Assigned between posts•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting second leg of doubleheader•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...