Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to hold lead

Reimer made 27 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was his first start following Roberto Luongo's injury. Reimer had a 4-3 lead heading into the third period, but couldn't hold it. He has the ability to go on strong streaks, but needs to tighten his game up fast. Michael Hutchinson waits in the wings and the Panthers won't want to get a slow start to the season.