Panthers' James Reimer: Yields seven goals in Winnipeg
Reimer coughed up seven goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 7-2 road loss to the Jets.
One would think that Reimer wouldn't have been permitted to finish the game under ordinary circumstances, but the Panthers were playing for the second time in as many days and Roberto Luongo -- who returned from a groin injury Saturday -- evidently wasn't ready to go back-to-back. Reimer has endured plenty of hits and misses this season, but he may have earned the trust of fantasy owners by posting an 11-6-2 record and .920 save percentage in 20 games as a stop-gap option for Luongo when he was tending to his affliction.
