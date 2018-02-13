Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds two more helpers in win
Huberdeau recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.
Huberdeau has flashed high-end upside throughout his young career, but this is all but guaranteed to be his breakout campaign. He's sporting a high-end 1.03 goals and 3.03 points per 60 minutes and has a shot to post the first point-per-game showing of his career. The 24-year-old winger is also just in the beginning stages of his offensive prime, so the best might still be ahead.
