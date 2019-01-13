Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Earns first career game misconduct
Huberdeau received 12 penalty minutes to go along with a goal during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
The 12 minutes in penalties set a new career-high for Huberdeau who has never been known as a rowdy player. He was tossed from the game with less than two minutes left in the third after giving it to a referee for a tripping call that put Huberdeau in the box as he watched the Flames score the eventual game-winner.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues leading Panthers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Emerges in shootout to thwart Wings•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Continues to pad stats•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Unselfish play continues•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Litterbox leader•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Not cooling down soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...