Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Earns first career game misconduct

Huberdeau received 12 penalty minutes to go along with a goal during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The 12 minutes in penalties set a new career-high for Huberdeau who has never been known as a rowdy player. He was tossed from the game with less than two minutes left in the third after giving it to a referee for a tripping call that put Huberdeau in the box as he watched the Flames score the eventual game-winner.