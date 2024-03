Okposo (not injury related) participated in Monday's practice, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Okposo appears to be ready to make his Florida debut Tuesday against Dallas after being acquired from Buffalo on Friday. He skated on the third line during Monday's session and could see some power-play action in Tuesday's contest. Okposo has 12 goals and 22 points in 61 games this season.