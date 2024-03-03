Okposo lit the lamp in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Okposo inflicted damage against the Golden Knights in the third period, when the Sabres captain cleaned up a rebound originating from a Jeff Skinner shot. Buffalo has won seven of its last 10 games, but aside from the occasional goal or assist, Okposo isn't doing that much to stand out from the pack. The 35-year-old veteran is averaging a mere 13:33 of ice time with 12 goals, nine assists, a plus-3 rating and three power-play points through 58 games.