Okposo (not injury related) won't play Saturday versus Calgary, per George Richards of Florid aHockey Now.

Okposo hasn't joined the team yet after being acquired from Buffalo ahead of Friday's deadline. He has 12 goals, 22 points, 106 shots on net and 61 hits in 61 games this season. When he is available to make his Florida debut, Okposo should occupy a bottom-six spot in the lineup.