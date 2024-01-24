Okposo scored a goal on two shots and added 10 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Okposo cut the Sabres' deficit to 3-2 with 2:56 left in the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. The 35-year-old winger has two points over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him three games. While he's a solid bottom-six forward and leader, Okposo has a modest 16 points with 69 shots on net, 34 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 44 appearances -- production too low to be helpful in most fantasy formats.