Okposo was traded to Florida by the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick.

Okposo could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for the second straight season after having registered just 22 points through 61 games with Buffalo this year. With the Panthers, the veteran winger figures to continue filling a bottom-six role at even strength, but he could see some opportunities with the No. 2 power-play unit.