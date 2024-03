Okposo will make his Panther debut on Tuesday on the road against Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Okposo played 61 games with Buffalo this season, recording 12 goals and 10 assists. The 35-year-old will be on the third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. He will have a tough task facing Dallas as they only allow 2.98 goals per game.