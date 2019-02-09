Weegar (undisclosed) is questionable to face the Lightning on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar reportedly is day-to-day with his injury, but it's not clear whether he's sustained a new injury or if he's still bogged down by a concussion that kept him out for four straight games before the defenseman returned last Saturday. Either way, expect a quick turnaround in terms of evaluation since the Panthers are scheduled to play on back-to-back days.