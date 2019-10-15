Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Starting off hot
Weegar picked up a goal and an assist during Monday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.
With four points through the first six games, Weegar is off to a hot start. Last season he scored a career-high 15 points, a number he seems sure to top. It doesn't hurt that he has earned a spot on the first defensive pairing with Aaron Ekblad, skating 22:11 in the contest. He should grab the eye of any owner in a deep league, as he will continue to get opportunities with the Cat's top offensive players.
