Tkachuk registered a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New York in Game 1.

Tkachuk's goal to open the scoring in Wednesday's win wound up being the game-winner. The 26-year-old's marker was his first since Game 1 of Florida's second-round series against Boston. In addition to recording two points against New York, Tkachuk had three hits, one shot and a plus-3 rating in 18:49 of ice time. The multi-point effort marks the sixth time in 12 games this postseason that Tkachuk has notched at least two points. The star winger is leading the way for the Panthers during the playoffs with five goals and eleven assists in 12 contests so far.