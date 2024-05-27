Tkachuk recorded two assists (one on the power play), seven shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Tkachuk helped out on a Sam Reinhart power-play tally in the first period and also set up Gustav Forsling's equalizer in the third. This was Tkachuk's second multi-point effort in three Eastern Conference Finals games. The winger has played his usual excellent game with five goals, 13 helpers, 53 shots, 39 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings in a top-six role.