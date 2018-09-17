Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Monday
Hutchinson is slated to start Monday's preseason clash with Nashville, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hutchinson is unlikely to pry the backup job away from James Reimer, but given the injury woes the Panthers had last season, he should provide crucial depth for the team heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Headed to Sunshine State•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Called up from minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Not cleared to face rubber•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...