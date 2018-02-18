Matheson netted two goals in Saturday's win over the Flames.

Matheson has been a force on the Florida blueline of late, racking up four goals and seven points in his last seven games. He logged 23:29 of ice time in the victory and is now sitting on 21 points (eight goals) in 54 games. The 23-year-old is having a career season and is worth scooping up if he's available.