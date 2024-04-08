Matheson notched two assists and five blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Matheson has been distributing helpers at a high rate lately, logging nine assists over his last six contests. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 57 points, 179 shots on net, 171 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 77 appearances. It's by far the best year of his career, which has been fueled by earning 27 of those points on the power play in his first year quarterbacking the first unit on a full-time basis.