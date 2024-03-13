Matheson had a power-play assist, two shots on net and two blocks in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

Matheson was the primary assistant on Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play strike at the 3:15 mark of the first period. It was his second consecutive game with a power-play assist and 19th of the season on the man-advantage unit. Matheson is cruising toward his first 50-point season, needing just three over the season's final 17 games.