Matheson logged an assist, three blocks and one hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Matheson continued a remarkable stretch during which he's distributing at an elite level. The defenseman has nine assists during a six-game point streak and 12 helpers over the last eight contests. His career-high 50 assists ranks ninth in the NHL among blueliners.
