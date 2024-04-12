Share Video

Matheson logged an assist, three blocks and one hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Matheson continued a remarkable stretch during which he's distributing at an elite level. The defenseman has nine assists during a six-game point streak and 12 helpers over the last eight contests. His career-high 50 assists ranks ninth in the NHL among blueliners.

