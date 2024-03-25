Matheson scored a short-handed goal and a plus-5 rating during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The goal is Matheson's 10th of the campaign and first point in five games. While his 48 points in 70 games is solid and he has seen ice time in excess of 28 minutes in multiple recent contests, Montreal's 2.71 goals per game is the fifth worst mark in the league. The opportunities for Matheson are a mixed bag, making it hard to know if playing almost half the game will result in points when the team is one of the most offensively anemic in the NHL.