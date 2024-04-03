Matheson had a power-play assist, three shots on net and three blocks in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Matheson's shot was tipped in by Nick Suzuki for Montreal's third goal. The defenseman has five points over the last five games and is up to 52 points, the first 50-point season of his career.
