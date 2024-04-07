Matheson had two assists, including one on the power play, three shots on net, three blocks and one hit in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Matheson was the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's power-play strike then was the main assistant on Caul Caufield's even-strength tally. The defenseman ran his assist streak to three games and is within shouting distance of 60 points, needing five over the final six games.
