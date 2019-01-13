Panthers' Nick Bjugstad: Playing Sunday
Bjugstad (upper body) will return from injured reserve Sunday in Vancouver, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Bjugstad missed 16 games, last suiting up on Dec.6 and hasn't scored a point since late November. The Panthers could definitely use a boost in the lineup, but the Minnesota native has just 10 points in 27 games this season. Still, he'll slot back into a top-six role alongside Aleksander Barkov.
