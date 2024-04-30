Mikkola scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, logged five hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Mikkola helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal in the second period and scored the final goal of the game in the third. This was Mikkola's first multi-point effort since Dec. 6. He's maintained steady ice time in a top-four role this season, though he's rarely a big contributor on offense. The 28-year-old blueliner had three goals, 17 points, 93 shots on net, 199 hits, 124 blocked shots and 69 PIM over 86 regular-season outings.