Mikkola had four hits, a five-minute fighting major and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Mikkola was brought in from St. Louis to bolster New York's depth on the blue line on the third pairing, but with Ryan Lindgren (upper body) missing 16 of the team's last 17 games, Mikkola has found himself skating on a pairing with 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. The hulking Finn has provided a physical presence to complement Fox's skill, and Mikkola has a plus-4 rating through 26 games with the Rangers to show for his efforts, as well as two assists.