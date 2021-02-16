Tippett scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Hopefully this goal can start an offensive breakthrough for Tippett, who has managed only four points in 18 career games. The tenth overall pick in 2017, Tippett has shown his offensive ability in both the OHL and the AHL, but hasn't been able to transfer his scoring touch to the Panthers. He is likely to bounce between the Cats' bottom six and the taxi squad for the remainder of the season.